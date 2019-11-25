|
Josephine L. Cusin
Dearborn - Cusin, Josephine L. of Dearborn, Michigan. Age 90. November 24, 2019. Loving wife of the late Secundo Cusin.
Mother of Marlene Petrovich, Mary Jo (Robert) Dobkowski, Laurie Sue (Thomas) Allen and David (Ellen) Cusin. Noni of 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Sister of Joseph (Joan) DiFranco. Visitation Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home, 2640 Monroe Blvd. (near W. Outer Dr.) Dearborn, MI 48124 from 2pm - 8pm with a Rosary at 7 pm. Instate 11:30 am Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 4855 Parker St., Dearborn Hts., MI 48125 until the time of Mass at 12 Noon. Entombment at St. Hedwig Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. www.hackettmetcalf.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019