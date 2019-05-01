Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Josephine Monea
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
Lying in State
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Parish
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Parish
Josephine Monea


- - Josephine "Jo" Monea, age 95, passed away on April 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francis. Loving mother of Marco, Renee (Jerry), Denise (John), Nancy (Dean), Dino, Francis Jr., Tina (John) and Lisa (Mark). Dear grandmother of 16. Proud great grandmother of 20 and great great grandmother of 1. She also leaves behind many other loving family members. Longtime resident of Dearborn and active member of Sacred Heart Parish and School. Visitation will be Thursday, May 2, from 1pm-8pm at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. An 11am Funeral Mass will be Friday, May 3, at Sacred Heart Parish. Instate 10:30am.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 1, 2019
