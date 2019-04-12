|
Josephine Rypkowski
Warren - "JoJo", Age 102, April 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Theophil for 68 years. Loving mother of Carol (Edwin) Kowalski and Christine (Gerald) Mathie and the late Joan Terbeck and Donna Eichstadt. Treasured grandmother of Teresa (Ken) Elmore, Catherine (Dennis) Dotson, Veronica (Chris) Fenn, Robin (Scott) Fenn, Anne (James) Grammatico, Heather (Jason) Mathews, Darrin (Melissa) Mathie and Danielle (Steve) Majors. Proud great-grandmother of 14 and great-great-grandmother of 4. Dear sister of the late Stella Colliton and Rita Evison. Caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Josephine was a resident of Advantage Living Center-Warren where she was affectionately known as "JoJo" and leaves behind many loving and dedicated caregivers. The family would like to thank them all for their kind attention and help during her final hours. Visitation Sunday 2-8PM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr at Masonic in Warren. Instate Monday 10:30AM until time of Mass 11AM at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 14115 E. 14 Mile Rd. in Sterling Heights
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 12, 2019