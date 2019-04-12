Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Malachy Catholic Church
14115 E. 14 Mile Rd.
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Malachy Catholic Church
14115 E. 14 Mile Rd.
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Rypkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Rypkowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Josephine Rypkowski Obituary
Josephine Rypkowski

Warren - "JoJo", Age 102, April 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Theophil for 68 years. Loving mother of Carol (Edwin) Kowalski and Christine (Gerald) Mathie and the late Joan Terbeck and Donna Eichstadt. Treasured grandmother of Teresa (Ken) Elmore, Catherine (Dennis) Dotson, Veronica (Chris) Fenn, Robin (Scott) Fenn, Anne (James) Grammatico, Heather (Jason) Mathews, Darrin (Melissa) Mathie and Danielle (Steve) Majors. Proud great-grandmother of 14 and great-great-grandmother of 4. Dear sister of the late Stella Colliton and Rita Evison. Caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Josephine was a resident of Advantage Living Center-Warren where she was affectionately known as "JoJo" and leaves behind many loving and dedicated caregivers. The family would like to thank them all for their kind attention and help during her final hours. Visitation Sunday 2-8PM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr at Masonic in Warren. Instate Monday 10:30AM until time of Mass 11AM at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 14115 E. 14 Mile Rd. in Sterling Heights

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now