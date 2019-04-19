|
Josephine "Jay" (Ronan) Tucker
Detroit - Beloved wife of the late H. Kendall Tucker. Loving mother of Ken Tucker, stepmother of John (Gail) Tucker. Sister of Connie (Bob) Wilson. Grandmother of Cathie (Jerry) Whitson and great grandmother of Ben, Liam, Graeme and Remy.
Visitation at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd., Livonia, Monday, April 22, 2019 from 3 - 8 PM with a Rosary Service at 7 PM. Instate at St. Edith Catholic Church, 15089 Newburgh Rd., Livonia, Tuesday from 10 AM until her Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan.
Please share a memory at http://www.rggrharris.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019