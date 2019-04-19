Services
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 422-6720
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
Lying in State
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Edith Catholic Church
15089 Newburgh Rd.
Livonia, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Edith Catholic Church
15089 Newburgh Rd.
Livonia, MI
Josephine "Jay" (Ronan) Tucker

Josephine "Jay" (Ronan) Tucker Obituary
Josephine "Jay" (Ronan) Tucker

Detroit - Beloved wife of the late H. Kendall Tucker. Loving mother of Ken Tucker, stepmother of John (Gail) Tucker. Sister of Connie (Bob) Wilson. Grandmother of Cathie (Jerry) Whitson and great grandmother of Ben, Liam, Graeme and Remy.

Visitation at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd., Livonia, Monday, April 22, 2019 from 3 - 8 PM with a Rosary Service at 7 PM. Instate at St. Edith Catholic Church, 15089 Newburgh Rd., Livonia, Tuesday from 10 AM until her Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan.

Please share a memory at http://www.rggrharris.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
