|
|
Joshua D. Bachman
Lincoln Park - "Josh"; May 15, 2020; age 45; Loving husband of Tracy Case Bachman; Dear son of Judy Key and the late Jerry Key; Beloved brother of Jason (Terry) Bachman and Andy Bachman; Son in law of Tim and Penny Osterhoudt and Rick and Gail Case; Brother in law of Stacy and Russ Carlson; Uncle of Darren, Noah, Nora, Daniel and Audrey. Josh will be greatly missed by his furbabies Nika and Aurora. Mr. Bachman was employed at A.J.M. Packaging. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday. Memorials may be made to the Hairy Houdini Siberian Husky Rescue. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 17 to May 18, 2020