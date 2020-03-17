|
Joy A. Brewster
Joy Brewster, 92, passed away March 15, 2020, in Livonia, Michigan. She was born and raised in Connersville, Indiana, and moved to Detroit, Michigan, as a young woman.
Joy was known for her spirited and feisty demeanor, matched by her kind and generous gestures to family, friends and strangers. She was one of the first women to break the gender barrier in industrial sales during the 1960's, being named a top performer in aluminum product sales.
Joy is survived by her husband David M. Brewster, Livonia, MI; sons Larry (Susanne) Rowe, Fort Wayne, IN; Terry (Eva) Rowe, North Myrtle Beach, SC; Michael Brewster, Livonia, MI; David L. Brewster, Dillon, CO; Paul (Nancy)Brewster, Sault Ste. Marie, MI; son-in- law, Ken Brinich, Bend, OR; 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Per Joy's request there will be no funeral or memorial service.
Sentiments can be sent to David Brewster at Woodhaven Retirement Community, 29667 Wentworth Street, Livonia, MI 48154.
Memorial donations can be made to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017, https://www.alzinfo.org/
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020