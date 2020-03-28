Services
Joy Galbreath Obituary
Joy Galbreath

Age 92, March 26, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas Galbreath. Loving mother of John Galbreath (Jayne), Lynn Fausone (Brien), Pamela Galbreath, and Cindy Serrels. Proud grandmother of Roscoe Serrels (Sarah), Marie Murtagh (Jason), Brett Fausone, and Sarah Benson (Justin). Great-grandmother of Julianne Benson and Olivia Serrels. Dear sister of George (the late Gloria) Rumsey and the late Edward (Dorothy) Rumsey. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials appreciated to St. Vincent de Paul.

Obituary & condolences: lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
