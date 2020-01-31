Services
First Congregational Church
1314 Northwood Blvd
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Joy Lee Taylor Skiba

Joy Lee Taylor Skiba Obituary
Joy Lee Taylor Skiba

Departed this life January 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Michael Skiba. She will be always cherished as a selfless, loving mother to Todd Taylor Skiba (Megan). Held in loving memory by sister Carol Was (Robert) and by the many dear friends and family members to whom she was ever devoted. An avid proponent of the arts, Joy was instrumental in founding the Royal Oak Arts Council and bringing numerous cultural programs to the city and its schools. With a journalism degree from Wayne State University, Joy worked as a senior copywriter for J.L. Hudson Co. in Detroit, and went on to host The Home Show - a talk show that aired on WEXL radio for nearly 20 years. Joy's vibrant personality and irrepressible spirit will be missed by all. A service celebrating her life at First Congregational Church, 1314 Northwood Blvd., Royal Oak, Feb. 8. Noon visitation at church with service to follow. Memorials to Royal Oak Arts Council also appreciated.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
