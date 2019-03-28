Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Road)
Shelby Twp., MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Road)
Shelby Twp., MI
Clinton Township - March 21, 2019 Age: 95

Beloved wife of the late Harold. Loving mother of Brian (Virginia) Sheen, Gary (the late Cindy) Sheen, Cathy (Mark) Jensen, Bonnie (Thomas) Sapielak. Proud grandmother of Amy Sheen, Sara (Pierre Senizergues) Sheen, Jeff (Jenni) Sheen, Carrie Sheen, Devin (Jordan White) Sapielak, and Darcy Sapielak and also proud great grandmother of Alex, Katie, Mateo, and Lilianna. Proceeded in death by her beloved twin sister June and her little sister Thelma. Further survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Joyce was beloved by all and enjoyed crossword puzzles, Tiger Baseball and spending time at her cottage with friends and family. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Road), Shelby Twp. Funeral service Saturday 11 AM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed Seasons Hospice. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
