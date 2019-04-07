Services
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
COATS FUNERAL HOME
3141 Sashabaw Road
WATERFORD, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
COATS FUNERAL HOME
3141 Sashabaw Road
WATERFORD, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Finnerty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Ann Finnerty


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Ann Finnerty Obituary
Joyce Ann Finnerty

Clarkston - Finnerty, Joyce Ann, nee Wilburn, of Clarkston, passed away April 5, 2019 at 87 years of age. Born August 28, 1931 in Ecorse, Michigan, daughter of Oscar and Jewel Wilburn. Beloved wife of Gordon for 69 years; loving mother Sheryl (Dan) Cota, Gordon (Barb) Finnerty, Annette (Doug) Dinkleman, Kathy (Tom) Richardson and Lori (Glenn) Henige; proud grandmother of 10; great grandmother of 2. Joyce retired from J. L. Hudson Company after 15 years. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 10:00 AM at COATS FUNERAL HOME, WATERFORD. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4:00 to 9:00 PM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Michigan Humane Society or the . To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
Download Now