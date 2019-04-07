|
Joyce Ann Finnerty
Clarkston - Finnerty, Joyce Ann, nee Wilburn, of Clarkston, passed away April 5, 2019 at 87 years of age. Born August 28, 1931 in Ecorse, Michigan, daughter of Oscar and Jewel Wilburn. Beloved wife of Gordon for 69 years; loving mother Sheryl (Dan) Cota, Gordon (Barb) Finnerty, Annette (Doug) Dinkleman, Kathy (Tom) Richardson and Lori (Glenn) Henige; proud grandmother of 10; great grandmother of 2. Joyce retired from J. L. Hudson Company after 15 years. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 10:00 AM at COATS FUNERAL HOME, WATERFORD. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4:00 to 9:00 PM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Michigan Humane Society or the . To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019