Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Inc. - Mount Clemens
140 South Main Street
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
586-463-0098
Joyce Bowen Obituary
Joyce Bowen, age 75 of Fraser, Michigan died Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

Survived by children, Jackie (Wayne) Miller, Beckie Bowen and Paulette Vallad, grandchildren Dominic, Shelby and Janel, siblings,

Annette Baker, Donna (Leonard) Kmiecik, Joseph Lipari, and two nieces.

Preceded in death parents Joseph Sebastian and Virginia Mae Kowalczyk Lipari and granddaughter Hannah B. Tocco.

Cremation services have been entrusted to the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens, Michigan.

View full obituary at www.vickfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
