Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Dobbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Dobbs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce Dobbs Obituary
Joyce Dobbs

Rochester Hills - Joyce Belle, age 84 of Rochester Hills, passed away April 6, 2019. Loving wife of the late Herbert H. Dobbs, Sr. Dear mother of Graeme Dobbs, the late Herbert H. Jr. (Kathleen) Dobbs and the late Douglas (Meg) Dobbs. Cherished grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 7. Sister of Andrea Roberts, Loren (Noreen) Roberts, and LaDonna (Arnold) Schroeder. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 1:00 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, 11:00 am till time of service. Memorials in Joyce's name may be made to Rochester Symphony Guild or . Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
Download Now