Joyce Dobbs
Rochester Hills - Joyce Belle, age 84 of Rochester Hills, passed away April 6, 2019. Loving wife of the late Herbert H. Dobbs, Sr. Dear mother of Graeme Dobbs, the late Herbert H. Jr. (Kathleen) Dobbs and the late Douglas (Meg) Dobbs. Cherished grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 7. Sister of Andrea Roberts, Loren (Noreen) Roberts, and LaDonna (Arnold) Schroeder. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 1:00 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, 11:00 am till time of service. Memorials in Joyce's name may be made to Rochester Symphony Guild or . Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019