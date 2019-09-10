|
Joyce E. Reinhard
Chesterfield - Joyce E. Reinhard (nee Lansky), age 86 of Chesterfield passed away September 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Paul. Dear mother of Douglas (Vicki), Betsy Smith (Ronald Shoha), David, Janet Moulson, Paul (Angie) and Donald (Tonia). Loving grandmother of eighteen grandchildren, thirty-five great grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Patricia (Michael) Martino. Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 31100 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 10, 2019