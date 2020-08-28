Joyce Elaine Campbellpassed away on August 25, 2020 in Cincinnati Ohio, former resident of Sterling Heights, Michigan. A private family memorial is planned for September 3, 2020. She was born on February 9, 1925 to Henrietta and Benjamin Tiemann. Beloved wife of the late Alexander (Scotty) Campbell. Loving mother of the late Dr. Garald L. Campbell (Nadine) and the late Bonnie E. Wojtaszak (Gregory). Survivors include her grandchildren: Kimberly Joy Sherlock whom she lived with in Cincinnati (Brian), Andrea Helderman (Burke), Colleen Campbell and Scott Campbell (Angela). Six great grandchildren: Alexander, Jack and Andrew Sherlock, Daniel and Cole Helderman and Benjamin Campbell. Her niece Diane Welty and dear family friend Monica Maitland. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Parkinson's Action Network