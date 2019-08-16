|
Joyce Elaine Wagner
Westland - Joyce Elaine Wagner, 83, originally of Westland, MI, passed away on August 13, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Richard. Devoted Mother of Mark Wagner, Karen Davis (Miles) and Diane Fisk. Loving Grandma of Andrew Davis (Gabi), Ian Davis (Amanda), Jennifer Davis, Benjamin Fisk and Ethan Fisk. Dearest Great-Grandma of Miles, Madeline, Bruce and Amelia. Visitation Saturday 2-9 pm, Sunday 12-9 pm at the Uht Funeral Home, 35400 Glenwood Rd., Westland, MI 48186 (www.uhtfh.com). Service mass on Monday morning at 11 am at Sts. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 32500 Palmer Rd., Westland, MI 48186 with burial to follow at St. Hedwig Cemetery, 23755 Military Rd., Dearborn Heights, MI 48127.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019