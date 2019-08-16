Services
Uht Funeral Home
35400 Glenwood Rd
Westland, MI 48186
(734) 721-8555
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Uht Funeral Home
35400 Glenwood Rd
Westland, MI 48186
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Uht Funeral Home
35400 Glenwood Rd
Westland, MI 48186
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Sts. Simon and Jude Catholic Church
32500 Palmer Rd.
Westland, MI
View Map
Joyce Elaine Wagner

Joyce Elaine Wagner Obituary
Joyce Elaine Wagner

Westland - Joyce Elaine Wagner, 83, originally of Westland, MI, passed away on August 13, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Richard. Devoted Mother of Mark Wagner, Karen Davis (Miles) and Diane Fisk. Loving Grandma of Andrew Davis (Gabi), Ian Davis (Amanda), Jennifer Davis, Benjamin Fisk and Ethan Fisk. Dearest Great-Grandma of Miles, Madeline, Bruce and Amelia. Visitation Saturday 2-9 pm, Sunday 12-9 pm at the Uht Funeral Home, 35400 Glenwood Rd., Westland, MI 48186 (www.uhtfh.com). Service mass on Monday morning at 11 am at Sts. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 32500 Palmer Rd., Westland, MI 48186 with burial to follow at St. Hedwig Cemetery, 23755 Military Rd., Dearborn Heights, MI 48127.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
