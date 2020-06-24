Joyce Ellen (White) Lee
1929 - 2020
Joyce Ellen Lee (White)

Howell - Joyce Ellen Lee, age 90, of Howell passed away Tuesday June 23, 2020, She was born July 15, 1929 in Detroit, MI. Beloved wife of Robert for 66 years. Cherished by her daughters Debbie, Sandy, Ellen and Donna; her sons in law Rick, Jim and Clayton; her exceptionally brilliant and beautiful grandchildren; Collin, Marie, Sarah, Andy, Bob, Ali and Rachel. She was welcomed home by her grandson Randy. Joyce was dearly loved by her sister Nancy.

Funeral services will be private. Donations may be made to The Salvation Army or the charity of your choice.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
June 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of MacDonald's Funeral Home
