|
|
Joyce Helen Murphy Contrucci
Rochester Hills - Joyce Helen Murphy Contrucci, 96, of Rochester Hills, MI, passed away peacefully December 25, 2019.
Joyce was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 3, 1923. She graduated from High School in Detroit and attended Wayne State University.
Joyce was preceded in death by her best friend, sweetheart and Husband of 66 wonderful years, Ray .
She leaves behind a daughter, Christine Mize (John) and a son, Bradford Contrucci (Mary). Joyce had four adoring granddaughters Tiffany Bachmeier (Jason), Ellen Kraft (Eike), Alyssa Rae Contrucci and Margery Joyce Mize and three great grandchildren Luke, Kaiden and Louisa Margery .
She was a member of the Meadowbrook Women's Club, Avon Players and Brookwood Golf Club. Joyce had a passion for Theatre, golf, travel & bridge.
A celebration of Joyce's life is being planned for January.
To leave a condolence, visit www.pixleyfuneral.com. Memorials may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind, Avon Players, or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019