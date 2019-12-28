Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Contrucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Helen Murphy Contrucci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Helen Murphy Contrucci Obituary
Joyce Helen Murphy Contrucci

Rochester Hills - Joyce Helen Murphy Contrucci, 96, of Rochester Hills, MI, passed away peacefully December 25, 2019.

Joyce was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 3, 1923. She graduated from High School in Detroit and attended Wayne State University.

Joyce was preceded in death by her best friend, sweetheart and Husband of 66 wonderful years, Ray .

She leaves behind a daughter, Christine Mize (John) and a son, Bradford Contrucci (Mary). Joyce had four adoring granddaughters Tiffany Bachmeier (Jason), Ellen Kraft (Eike), Alyssa Rae Contrucci and Margery Joyce Mize and three great grandchildren Luke, Kaiden and Louisa Margery .

She was a member of the Meadowbrook Women's Club, Avon Players and Brookwood Golf Club. Joyce had a passion for Theatre, golf, travel & bridge.

A celebration of Joyce's life is being planned for January.

To leave a condolence, visit www.pixleyfuneral.com. Memorials may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind, Avon Players, or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -