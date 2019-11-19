|
Joyce J. Riffey
Dearborn - November 19, 2019. Age 84 of Dearborn. Beloved wife of Lorenzo. Loving mother of 5. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 1 sister. Visitation Friday, November 22, 2019 from 3- 8 p.m. at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Funeral service Saturday 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Joyce's guestbook.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019