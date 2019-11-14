|
Joyce M. Glueck
Glueck, Joyce M., age 83, died October 25, 2019. Beloved wife of 53 years to the late Gerald. Dear mother of Michael (Sherry), Mark (Wendy), Charles (Ellen), and Michelle (Mike) Cannizzero. Loving grandmother of Marc, Christopher, Aaron, Daniel, and great-grandmother of two. Sister of Kathy Pawlowski, Judy Finan, Karen Karafa, the late Jack, and the late Dale. Memorial gathering Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10:30 am until time of the Memorial Mass at 11:00 am at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Warren. Arrangements have been entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019