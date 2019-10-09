Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY.
West Bloomfield - Joyce Rabb, 93, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on October 7, 2019. Joyce was predeceased by her husband and their son Lee. She is survived by her sister, Maxine L. Wolin of Tucson; niece Ruth Wolin of Cardiff, CA; nephew Gilbert (Gail) of Wayland, MA; grandson Ellis of Pontiac; several grand-nieces and nephews; longtime companion Irving Ray; and her devoted aide, Monique Halloway. Joyce had a quick smile and a kind word for all, and was genuinely interested in all those with whom she came into contact. GRAVESIDE SERVICE 10:00 A.M. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2019 AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
