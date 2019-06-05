Services
Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home
47477 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb, MI 48044
(586) 263-3100
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home
47477 Romeo Plank Road
Macomb, MI
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran
Royal Oak - Joyce Sharlene Lovelace, age 90, sadly passed Thursday, May 30th. She was a gifted and popular kindergarten teacher for over thirty years at Miami Elementary and she was part of the Tom Katz Square Dance Club. She was the beloved wife of Kenny (Maynard Stanley) Lovelace and the mother of Kenneth Wade, Sarah Elizabeth, Susan Kaye, and Bradley Allen. Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 7th, at the Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank Road from 2-8 pm. See modetzfuneralhomes.com. Across the street, there is a Saturday viewing and service, 6/8, at Immanuel at 10:00 a.m.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from June 5 to June 6, 2019
