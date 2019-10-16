Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Beloved wife of the late Louis Tubben. Dear mother of Neil (Elyse) Tubben and Dr. Robert (Rhonda) Tubben. Loving grandmother of Jordan Tubben, Evan Tubben, Derek Tubben, Devon Tubben, Matthew (Rachel) Tugender and Eric Tugender. Devoted sister of Harvey (Anita) Zalesin and the late Nori Braude. Adoring sister-in-law of Danny Braude. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. SERVICES TODAY, 2:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
