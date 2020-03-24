Resources
- - Joyce Virginia Turland (nee Powell) died on Sunday, March 15, 2020, age 92. Beloved wife of the late William C. Turland for 47 years. Loving mother of Kathleen L. Turland. Devoted grandmother to Zachary, Courtney, and Andrew. Dear sister of Judith McCarthy (Al). Aunt of Judi McCarthy, David Judd, and Christopher Platt. A Celebration of Joyce's Life will be held at Christ Church Cranbrook at a later date. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial tributes to St. Anne's Mead, University of Michigan School of Public Health, or Christ Church Cranbrook.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020
