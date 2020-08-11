Joyce Virginia TurlandJoyce died on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late William C. Turland for 47 years. Loving mother of Kathleen L. Turland. Devoted grandmother to Zachary, Courtney, and Andrew. Sister of Judith McCarthy (Al). Aunt of Judi McCarthy, David Judd, and Christopher Platt. Memorial Service Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 11:00 am at Christ Church Cranbrook, 470 Church Rd., Bloomfield Hills. The Service will be held outdoors. Memorial tributes to St. Anne's Mead, or the church. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.View obituary and sign tribute wall at