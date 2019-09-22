Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Monastery
1740 Mt. Elliott Street
Detroit, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Xerri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Xerri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Xerri Obituary
Joyce Xerri

- - age 81, August 8, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late John D. Xerri, Sr. Loving mother of Cindi (Mike), Linda, and Johnny (Michelle). Cherished Grammie of Kaitlyn (Michael), Garrett, Juliana, Jessie, Zachary, and Matthew. Precious Great Grammie of Harper. Dear sister of Shirley and Bill (Sharon).

Memorial Mass at St. Bonaventure Monastery, 1740 Mt. Elliott Street, Detroit, Friday, September 27th at 11 AM. Memorials appreciated to Cardinal Hospice or Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Obituary & Condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now