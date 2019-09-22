|
|
Joyce Xerri
- - age 81, August 8, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late John D. Xerri, Sr. Loving mother of Cindi (Mike), Linda, and Johnny (Michelle). Cherished Grammie of Kaitlyn (Michael), Garrett, Juliana, Jessie, Zachary, and Matthew. Precious Great Grammie of Harper. Dear sister of Shirley and Bill (Sharon).
Memorial Mass at St. Bonaventure Monastery, 1740 Mt. Elliott Street, Detroit, Friday, September 27th at 11 AM. Memorials appreciated to Cardinal Hospice or Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Obituary & Condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019