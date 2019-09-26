Services
Duzak Funeral & Cremation Center
16600 W Warren Ave
Detroit, MI 48228
(313) 584-5050
Resources
More Obituaries for Jozefa Stec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jozefa Stec

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jozefa Stec Obituary
Jozefa Stec

Royal Oak - Jozefa Stec, age 102 of Dearborn, passed away September 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of the late Bernard (Barbara). Survived by her daughter Annie and granddaughter Lori. Born in Szczorowa, Poland, lived in Blois, France. Immigrated to Michigan in 1955, where she worked as a short order cook in the Fisher Bldg for many years. From humble beginnings she and her family achieved the American Dream.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jozefa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now