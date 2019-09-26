|
|
Jozefa Stec
Royal Oak - Jozefa Stec, age 102 of Dearborn, passed away September 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of the late Bernard (Barbara). Survived by her daughter Annie and granddaughter Lori. Born in Szczorowa, Poland, lived in Blois, France. Immigrated to Michigan in 1955, where she worked as a short order cook in the Fisher Bldg for many years. From humble beginnings she and her family achieved the American Dream.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019