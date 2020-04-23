Services
West Bloomfield - Juanita Victor, 106, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on April 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George Victor. Cherished mother of Linda (the late Dr. Easton) Brodsky, Leslie (Richard) Kates, Susan (Dr. Alan) Bolton, and the late Alan Victor. Proud grandmother of Dennis (Sheri), Eric (Melissa), Ronda, Dr. Burton (Susan), Amy (Frank), Alex (April), Stacy (Matt), David (Karen), Cary (Brittany), Robin (Pete), and Dr. Brett (Dragana). Adoring great-grandmother of Felix, Hugo, Samantha, Jonathan, Josh, Emily, Ross, Chase, Carson, Brayden, Olivia, George, Elliot, Dean, Dylan, Aiden, Carly, Niko, Niki, and Luca. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 10:00 A.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 24, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
