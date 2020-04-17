Services
Judi P. Schwartz

Judi P. Schwartz Obituary
Plymouth - Age 74, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020. Loving wife of 52 ½ years to George. Dear mother of Annie (Greg) Malcolm, Michael (Lisa), Tim (Trish), Bob (Michelle), and Katie (Andy) Hord. Proud grandmother of Kristin, Jennifer (Ben), Matt, Maddy, Emily, Russell, Ryan, Nickolas, Gabriel, and Aubriana Judi. Caring sister of Kathleen Braund. Preceded in death by Everett Jr. and both her parents Everett Sr. and Anne Arnold. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Fr. Gabriel Richard High School, 4333 Whitehall Dr., Ann Arbor, MI 48105; in memory of Judi P. Schwartz, Sacred Heart Major Seminary, 2701 Chicago Blvd., Detroit, MI 48206, or , Greater Michigan Chapter, 25200 Telegraph Rd., Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48033-7443. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
