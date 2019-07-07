Services
National Cremation Society Detroit
43249 Woodward Avenue
Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302
(248) 874-1953
Judith Edwards
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Hedwig Catholic Church
3245 Junction Ave
Detroit, MI
Judith A. (Zajac) Edwards


1953 - 2019
Judith A. (Zajac) Edwards Obituary
Judith A. (Zajac) Edwards

Detroit - Edwards, Judith A. (Zajac) of Detroit, Michigan, age 65, passed fully into spirit on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Beloved wife of David Michael Edwards for 33 years. Dear sister of Thomas J. Zajac, sister-in-law of Nancy (Lawrence) Zajac and Susan (Edwards) Santoro. Loving aunt of Emily Zajac, Daniel Zajac and Michael Santoro. Born August 7, 1953 in Detroit. A memorial mass will be held at St. Hedwig Catholic Church, 3245 Junction Ave, Detroit on Friday July 12th at 10:30 AM. Sharing of friendships and memories after mass in the lower hall.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019
