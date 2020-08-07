Judith Ann Hayward- - Judith Ann Hayward ("Judy") of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan died on Wednesday, August 5 at the age of 86. A lifelong resident of Michigan, she grew up in Royal Oak, the daughter of Dr. Arthur J. Seaborn and Margaret Seaborn. Judy was a graduate of Royal Oak High School and The University of Michigan. In 1955 she met John G. Hayward ("Jack"), the love of her life, and they were married in December, 1956, and for the next 59 years. Jack and Judy raised three children together, and were happiest at their cottage on Walloon Lake, or spending time traveling. Travel was one of Judy's passions, and she and Jack visited numerous countries over the years. Not only did she love planning trips for her family but also for others while she worked as a part time travel agent for 23 years. Judy was a past President of the Junior Friendly League, past President of Lone Pine Road Estates, and chair of many committees at the Village Club. She served on the Board of Directors of the Village Club for a number of years both as Secretary and as First Vice President. Through these organizations she met some of her closest lifelong friends, whom she cherished. Judy was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Royal Oak, the Birmingham Athletic Club, the Village Club, and the Walloon Lake Country Club. As well as being an inveterate traveler, she was an avid bridge player, golfer, and tennis player. Mostly, Judy was a wonderful mother to her children and wife to her husband. Her family was what she was most passionate about. Judy is survived by her children Doug Hayward, of San Francisco, California, Anne Hammond (Ed), of Beverly Hills, Michigan, and Julie Armstrong (Jim) of Richmond, Virginia; her grandchildren Emily Hammond Olson (Chad), John Hammond, Sarah Hammond, Jack Armstrong and Caroline Armstrong; her sister Jeanne Gaub of Ft. Myers, Florida; and one great granddaughter Charlotte Olson. Thanks to Cedarbrook Senior Living/Bloomfield for the wonderful care their staff provided Judy these last few years. There will be a private family burial, and at a later date, a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Village Club Foundation, 190 E. Long Lake Rd., Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304. A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 248-549-0500.Please sign Tribute Wall at