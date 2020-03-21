|
Judith Ann Hogan
Ypsilanti - Judith Ann Hogan passed away at her home at Gilbert Residence on March 17th after an extended illness. Judy was born on June 25, 1946 to Francis and Kathleen (Olson) Hogan in Wyandotte, MI. Judy is lovingly remembered by her sisters Maryfran (Ronald) Podolak, Jeanne (Tino) Lambros, Christine (Gregory) Henk and her brother Patrick (Barbara) Hogan and cousin Bonnie (John) Wascher and family. She was a devoted aunt and enthusiastic supporter to her nieces and nephews…Jon (Trish) Podolak and family, Jeremy (Sarah) Podolak and family, Christopher (Justyna) Podolak and family, Dan Hogan and Amber Ginyard, Leslie (Brian) Kennedy and family, Michael Hogan and Ian Anderson, Emily (Michael) Newcomb, Patrick (Kristi) Lambros, Brian (Bessie) Henk and family, Erin (Ben) Bode, and Andrew Henk attending sporting events, school events as well as dance and piano recitals. Judy grew up in Lincoln Park, Michigan attending Christ the Good Shepherd Grade School, Immaculata High School (Detroit), graduating from St Francis Cabrini High School (Allen Park) in 1964. Judy earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Detroit and a Master's Degree from the University of Michigan School of Social Work. Her professional career included 30+ years of lovingly and tirelessly supporting children and families through the Michigan State Department of Social Services, the Archdiocese of Detroit, and the Detroit Public School System as well as providing family support through her years of private practice, retiring in 2010. Judy dedicated her life to serving friends and families as she shared her love of God and her musical talents as a parish social worker, church organist, choir director/member, Vacation Bible School teacher and "whatever was needed at the time" at the Detroit parishes of St. Agnes, St John the Evangelist and St. Elizabeth as well as East Catholic High School…even coaching the girls' softball team at one point…because that is what they needed!! Over the years of her long professional and personal life so many of us depended on Judy as we moved through our daily lives of working and raising our families. The years that Judy was able to generously share her time with her friends and family are memories that we will all hold dear. We are so thankful that we have had the opportunity to "return the favor" and play a role in her comfort and care during her final years. We thank the caregivers at Gilbert Residence and Arbor Hospice for their friendship and dedication to Judy's care. Donations in Judy's name may be gifted to Gilbert Residence, 203 S. Huron St., Ypsilanti, MI 48197 or Arbor Hospice, 2366 Oak Valley Dr., Ann Arbor, MI 48103. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020