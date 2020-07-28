Judith Anne Macks
Judith Anne Macks, age 78, July 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Gary for 57 years. Dear mother of Gary Macks II (Lisa), Amy Macks (Jennifer Mitchell), DeAnne Kollenberg (Jeff) and Heather Macks (Ari Sisskind). Loving grandmother of Gary III, David, Emily and Nikolai. Dearest sister of Veronica Wambach, Pamela Rieger, and Henry Leich. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated July 30, 2020, at 11 am at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church 32340 Pierce St, Beverly Hills. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10 am. Memorials appreciated to the National Kidney Foundation
. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
.