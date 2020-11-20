Judith Anne McClelland
Judith Anne McClelland passed away after a very short illness on November 12, 2020, at her home in Birmingham, MI, surrounded by her loving family. Judy Cavanaugh was born in 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio, to John and Rita Cavanaugh and had four siblings: John (Jack) Cavanaugh, Michael Cavanaugh, and Susan Callan, who all predeceased Judy, and her sister, Maureen Millies, who survives. Most important to Judy was her family. She was mother to Michael Donaldson, William Donaldson, Brien Donaldson, Sara Hofman (William A. Beasley), John Donaldson, William McClelland (Brett Niessen) and Rob McClelland. She was "Nanny" to 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was also a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Judy grew up in Berkley and attended Shrine of the Little Flower, Royal Oak. She was a stay-at-home mom and housewife while raising her five children with William Donaldson. She became licensed as a realtor in 1974, working in the Birmingham/Bloomfield area. Following her divorce from William (passed away in 2010), Judy married Bruce McClelland in 1988 (passed away in 2013) and became a stepmom to his two sons. She and Bruce had a wonderful life together, both in their Birmingham home and their beautiful home on Lake Charlevoix, the site of reunions with family from all over the country, parties, and her granddaughter's wedding. They were avid Michigan football fans, never missing a home game, always tailgating with friends. Bridge was her passion and played until the end of her life with many groups, including Oakland Hills, OCBS, and Uncle Alberts, making life-long friends. Judy loved traveling with her family, hosting her kids and grandkids in different cities throughout the U.S. She made many friends throughout her life from all over the world. Judy brought an energy, fun and enthusiasm to any gathering and was a loyal and loving friend to so many. She had a generous spirit and really was "the one you wanted at your party". She will be terribly missed by so many people whose lives she touched. Due to safety concerns related to Covid, there are no services planned at this time. Her family and friends will celebrate her wonderful life in summer 2021 at Judy's favorite place on earth--her home on Lake Charlevoix. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Judy's name is encouraged to do so to Sky Foundation, Inc., 33 Bloomfield Hills Parkway, Suite 275, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304. (248) 385-514, skyfoundationinc.org
. Raising Awareness and Funding for Early Detection and Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.
