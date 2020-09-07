1/1
Judith Boesky
West Bloomfield - Judith Boesky, 74, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on September 6. 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Boesky. Cherished mother of Heather (Amit) Bhagwan and Nikki Lambert. Proud grandmother of Phoenix Khan and Josh Bhagwan. Loving sister of the late Gail Siegel. Devoted daughter of the late Harvey and the late Grace Siegel. Also survived by her stepchildren, Julie Boesky, Aaron (Preity) Boesky, Steve Boesky, Andy (Mary) Boesky, and Oak (Bob) Halliday, and step-grandchildren, Blake Boesky, Alice Boesky, and Alex, Alanna, and Zoe Halliday. A PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE WAS HELD TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com








Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
