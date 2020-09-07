Judith Boesky
West Bloomfield - Judith Boesky, 74, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on September 6. 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Boesky. Cherished mother of Heather (Amit) Bhagwan and Nikki Lambert. Proud grandmother of Phoenix Khan and Josh Bhagwan. Loving sister of the late Gail Siegel. Devoted daughter of the late Harvey and the late Grace Siegel. Also survived by her stepchildren, Julie Boesky, Aaron (Preity) Boesky, Steve Boesky, Andy (Mary) Boesky, and Oak (Bob) Halliday, and step-grandchildren, Blake Boesky, Alice Boesky, and Alex, Alanna, and Zoe Halliday. A PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE WAS HELD TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com