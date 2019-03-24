|
|
Judith Buckley Pavitt
- - Judith was born April 11, 1939 in Muskegon, Michigan. She was a proud alumnus of the University of Michigan where upon graduation she pursued her lifelong dream of teaching. She will forever be remembered as a dedicated teacher/ librarian. She could always instill a sense of pride and confidence in her students and held a special place in her heart for her library aids. She is still remembered by many of her former students as Mrs. Gallo, her married name during some of her career. At the time of her retirement she was librarian at the West Middle School in Plymouth, Michigan.
Upon her retirement she was able to pursue her love for jazz, spending many evenings at Kerry Town Concert House. To say her love and knowledge of jazz and jazz musicians was impressive would be an understatement.
Judy will always be remembered as a loyal friend and a passionate champion of many social causes. She loved, cherished, and was devoted to her babies (animals) . There were countless students, friends and organizations that were recipients of her gracious generosity. She was an avid reader and seemed to possess a photographic memory which made her an expert in so many areas. She was a true Law and Order fan.
After several months of declining health, Judy passed at her home on March 16, 2019. She had many close friends and leaves us with great memories and many wonderful stories that will continue to be shared for years to come and will always hold a special place in our hearts.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard and her Parents, Kenneth and Veronica Buckley. She is survived by her sister Mary (Richard) Bingen, her nephews Thomas, John and his son John, and Niece Kathleen Bingen Thomlison and her daughters Alayna, Isabel and Audrey.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Huron Valley.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019