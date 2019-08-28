Services
Westland - Age 61 August 24, 2019 Beloved wife of Steve for 20 years. Sister of Kim (Fred) Williams and Leslie (Walter) Czarnecki. Aunt of Freddy, Nicholas, Jessica, Matthew, Emily and Patrick. Also survived by many extended relatives and loving friends. She will be missed by her "fur babies" Cooper and Lexi and will be reunited with Halen and Buddy. Visitation Thursday 2 pm - 8 pm with a 7 pm Rosary. Funeral Service Friday 10 am at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd, Garden City (between Ford Rd. & Cherry Hill). Family suggests memorials to the Michigan Humane Society www.santeiufuneralhome.com



