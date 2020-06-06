Judith Helen (Judy) Fatur
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith (Judy) Helen Fatur

Judith (Judy) Helen Fatur, of Westland, Michigan, died Jun 2nd, 2020 (80 years).

Beloved Mom, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Cousin, Friend and Colleague.

She passed away with her family surrounding her, holding her in love and prayer.

Mom raised 4 children on her own, found Recovery in 1987, and returned to school to complete her B.S.W. Following her retirement, she pursued a second career at Growth Works Inc, helping families in need of Recovery. She retired last December.

She is survived by her daughters Elizabeth Fatur (Craig Bevers) Christine (Michael Tobin) Victoria (Michael Purkey), daughter in law Amy Fatur, 16 grandchildren and great grandchildren, and sister, Beverly Bitsoli. She is pre-deceased by her son James Fatur.

A Celebration of her Life will be held in July; please email vipurkey@yahoo.com for event details.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved