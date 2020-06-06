Judith (Judy) Helen Fatur



Judith (Judy) Helen Fatur, of Westland, Michigan, died Jun 2nd, 2020 (80 years).



Beloved Mom, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Cousin, Friend and Colleague.



She passed away with her family surrounding her, holding her in love and prayer.



Mom raised 4 children on her own, found Recovery in 1987, and returned to school to complete her B.S.W. Following her retirement, she pursued a second career at Growth Works Inc, helping families in need of Recovery. She retired last December.



She is survived by her daughters Elizabeth Fatur (Craig Bevers) Christine (Michael Tobin) Victoria (Michael Purkey), daughter in law Amy Fatur, 16 grandchildren and great grandchildren, and sister, Beverly Bitsoli. She is pre-deceased by her son James Fatur.



A Celebration of her Life will be held in July; please email vipurkey@yahoo.com for event details.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store