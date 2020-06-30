Judith J. Porch



Judith J. Porch, age 97, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was born in River Rouge to the late Tennyson and Eleanor Plato. Judy was married on July 5, 1952 to the late Richard C. Porch at the Martha Mary Chapel in Greenfield Village. They resided in Dearborn Heights.



Judy graduated from River Rouge High School in 1941. She continued her education at Wayne University where she graduated with a Bachelors of Liberal Arts in the merchandising curriculum. After college she worked at Kline's Department store as an executive dress buyer and department manager. After 12 years, in 1960, she was hired at Saks Fifth Avenue where she had a long career as the department manager in suits/coats/dresses. She loved working at Saks where she made many friends. She retired after a 34-year career with Saks in 1994 at the age of 70.



Judy was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Dearborn. She also volunteered at Greenfield Village until the age of 92. In 2017, she moved to an assisted living facility in Shelby Township where she could be closer to family. She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store