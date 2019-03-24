|
|
Judith "Judy" Joan Thorp
- - Thorp, Judith "Judy" Joan nee Steverlynck Beloved wife of the late Doug
Dear mother of Lori (Chris) Riley, Kim (the late Steve) Miserocchi, Mark (Linda) Lenart, Lisa (Edward) Cynowa, Suzie (John) Wallace. Loving grandmother of nine, great grandmother of nine. Sister of Michael (Marcha) Steverlynck, Craig (Diane) Steverlynck.
Visitation will be held Wednesday March 27, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home 30351 Dequindre Road Madison Heights, MI. In state Thursday March 28, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until time of mass 11:00 a.m. Guardian Angels Catholic Church 581 E. 14 Mile Road. Clawson, Mi.
In lieu of flowers memorials to or Animal Welfare Society of Southeastern Michigan.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019