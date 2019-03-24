Services
Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home
30351 Dequindre Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
(248) 588-5120
For more information about
Judith Thorp
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home
30351 Dequindre Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
581 E. 14 Mile Rd
Clawson, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
581 E. 14 Mile Rd
Clawson, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Thorp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Joan "Judy" Thorp


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith Joan "Judy" Thorp Obituary
Judith "Judy" Joan Thorp

- - Thorp, Judith "Judy" Joan nee Steverlynck Beloved wife of the late Doug

Dear mother of Lori (Chris) Riley, Kim (the late Steve) Miserocchi, Mark (Linda) Lenart, Lisa (Edward) Cynowa, Suzie (John) Wallace. Loving grandmother of nine, great grandmother of nine. Sister of Michael (Marcha) Steverlynck, Craig (Diane) Steverlynck.

Visitation will be held Wednesday March 27, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home 30351 Dequindre Road Madison Heights, MI. In state Thursday March 28, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until time of mass 11:00 a.m. Guardian Angels Catholic Church 581 E. 14 Mile Road. Clawson, Mi.

In lieu of flowers memorials to or Animal Welfare Society of Southeastern Michigan.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now