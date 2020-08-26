Judith Lee Barker
St. Clair Shores - BARKER, Judith Lee, age 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 in her St. Clair Shores home. Judy married Jerry LeVan in 1962 and was the loving mother of Michael (Julie), David, and Steve. Dear grandmother of Katie, Tommy Drawbaugh, and Joey Drawbaugh. Loving wife of the late William Barker and dear companion of Bob Kocian. In lieu of flowers, the family asks the each of you make a specific plan with your family, in the very near future, to do something together that you all enjoy and make your own lasting memory in Judy's honor. Judy will lie in state on Friday, August 28 from 11:30 am until the time of her Funeral Mass at 12 noon at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church, 157 Lake Shore Rd, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236. Face masks are required. Arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc. Share a memory at verheyden.org