Judith Reno-Naturkas
Judy Reno-Naturkas passed away August 27, 2020 after a brave effort to kick cancer's ass. Her 77 years were filled with wit, tenacity, love, loyalty and living life fully, on her terms. Boy did she ever.
She was the matriarch who absolutely adored her family, and a teacher who loved being a teacher -- almost as much as she loved being a mom and grandmother.
Sure, she would act tough, but her coarseness belied her true character and self. If you could crack that patina by getting her to crack a smile (ok, maybe more of an irreverent smirk) then you were in. And you wanted to be in with Judy. She was cool. Cooler than your younger aunt cool. She dug jazz, played piano, had a cat named Billie Holiday, drank beer and knew her way around an Android phone (not bad for a person who was retired).
She had nicknames for friends, family, neighbors, and if you're reading this - probably one for you.
Speaking of names, if you're from the eastside then the names Reno/Renaud, Trombley, Allard and Campau should ring a bell. She was proud of her Grosse Pointe heritage ("we're first settlers, not early settlers," she'd never hesitate to correct you). Though she was retired, Mrs. Naturkas's passion for teaching outlived her time in the classroom, never missing a moment to correct, spellcheck or point something out that was false. In that sense, she always took advantage of a teachable moment.
If you were in her 8th grade U.S. history class, then you were challenged to be the best you could be. You got her gruff demeanor, but underneath you could find her sweetness. Once you passed her test (she didn't suffer fools gladly), then she respected you. She was crass, but she had class, and you wanted to be in her class. If you came in with an attitude, she'd serve it back to you by saying, "I don't know who pissed in your Cheerios this morning, young lady…" Her positively sarcastic tone woke you up and made you pay attention, because you were in Judy's world now. She was allergic to indifference, and she knew she'd made it as a teacher when she found "Naturkas is a bitch!" etched on the girls's bathroom wall at school.
"If you tell the truth, you don't have to remember anything," Mark Twain once said. That's the Mark Twain, who Judy descended from on her mother's side. With Judy you got the truth. Sometimes it was blunt, and sometimes you'd get a "True dat" text message from her. She loved the truth and seeking out facts. She was a teacher who never stopped learning.
In Judy's world you never got an answer, you got a lesson. You never won anything, you earned it. We are all lucky to have had her in our world, and we hope we earned it.
She is survived by her son Mike (Tawna) and daughter Karen Lipke, six beautiful grandchildren (Kaitlyn, Autumn, Taylor, Jack, Luca and Kai), her sisters Roberta "Cooky" (Ernie) Maczka and Lillian Reno-Davis, nieces, nephews, too many cousins to mention and everyone who called her a friend. But really, she had to survive 77 years dealing with us, so we should be grateful she put up with us (and returned our calls).
And so, we bid adieu, the way she would have at the end of a call, with: "Love you!" Honor her by living life on your terms - it's ok if you nibble around the edges for a bit.
Oh, one more thing. Obviously, her cat Billie Holiday needs a home and is up for adoption. All interested parties should seek out Judy's daughter, Karen. She'll be the lady at Judy's celebration of life party with scratch marks on her arms. Don't be afraid, she may be a bit feral, but she won't bite.
Donations can be made to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in memory of Judy Reno-Naturkas.
To donate, visit the DSO at: https://tickets.dso.org/support/donate