Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Funeral
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
The Davidson/Hermelin Chapel at Clover Hill Park
Bloomfield Hills - Judith Sommers, 96, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died on May 19, 2019. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Madelene and Ron Kepes, Lisa and Steve Gretchko and Lori and Bruce Abel; grandchildren Jenny (Nick) Spadafora, Beth (Brett) Wanamaker, Amy Abel, Brian Abel, David Gretchko and Benjamin Gretchko; great-grandchildren Kaiden Spadafora and Luna Spadafora. Judy is also survived by her sister, Malverne Reinhart, her niece Janet Reinhart Hall and her nephew and niece Robert and Susan Reinhart, along with their respective children Elliott Hall, Melissa Hall, Adlai Reinhart and Julian Reinhart. Judy is also survived by her loving caregiver of several years, Karen McFarland. Judy was the beloved wife, for 69 years, of the late Norman Sommers. She was the daughter of the late Nathan and the late Hinda Gleiber, and the sister-in-law of the late Melvin Reinhart. JUDY'S FUNERAL WILL BE HELD AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY IN BIRMINGHAM AT 11:00 A.M. ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 22, 2019. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 21 to May 22, 2019
