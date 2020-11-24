Judy Cristiano
Beloved wife of Dan. Loving mother of Danielle and Kelly (Sean) Horne. Cherished grandmother of Logan and Brady Horne.
Judy was preceded by her parents Rareos "Raymond" and Serpouhi "Sarah" Kemish.
A Funeral has taken place at St. John Armenian Church. A Celebration of Life will take place in the future. In lieu of flower memorial donations are to St. John Armenian Church. To send a loving message, please visit Judy's obituary at www.ekfh.net
. Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325.