1/
Judy Cristiano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Cristiano

Beloved wife of Dan. Loving mother of Danielle and Kelly (Sean) Horne. Cherished grandmother of Logan and Brady Horne.

Judy was preceded by her parents Rareos "Raymond" and Serpouhi "Sarah" Kemish.

A Funeral has taken place at St. John Armenian Church. A Celebration of Life will take place in the future. In lieu of flower memorial donations are to St. John Armenian Church. To send a loving message, please visit Judy's obituary at www.ekfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Inc.
836 North Main Street
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-4800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved