|
|
Judy Dunn
- - Judy Dunn passed away May 24th, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved twin sister of Jean Carol Carsley. Loving aunt of Cindy (Steve Carter) Carsley-Williams & Kelly (Craig) Hodorek. Dearest great aunt of Brett, Nicole & Luke. Mrs. Dunn will lie in state on May 28th, 2019 at 10:00 AM until time of Mass at 10:30 AM at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish (St. James Church) 241 Pearson, Ferndale, MI. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, MI
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019