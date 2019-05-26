Services
Spaulding & Curtin Funeral Directors, L.L.C.
500 West Nine Mile Road
Ferndale, MI 48220
(248) 544-0500
Lying in State
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish (St. James Church)
241 Pearson
Ferndale, MI
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish (St. James Church)
241 Pearson
Ferndale, MI
View Map
Judy Dunn Obituary
Judy Dunn

- - Judy Dunn passed away May 24th, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved twin sister of Jean Carol Carsley. Loving aunt of Cindy (Steve Carter) Carsley-Williams & Kelly (Craig) Hodorek. Dearest great aunt of Brett, Nicole & Luke. Mrs. Dunn will lie in state on May 28th, 2019 at 10:00 AM until time of Mass at 10:30 AM at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish (St. James Church) 241 Pearson, Ferndale, MI. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, MI

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019
