Services
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Gieswein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Gieswein


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Gieswein Obituary
Judy Gieswein

Livonia - Gieswein, Judy, age 78 of Livonia. Beloved wife of John for 59 years. Loving mother of Susan (Grant) Beard & Shelley (Dan) Girvan. Proud grandma of Emily, Grant and Megan. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Funeral Services were private. Memorial contributions may be made to, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Humane Society of Huron Valley. Please visit online guestbook Fredwoodfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now