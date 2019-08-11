|
Judy Gieswein
Livonia - Gieswein, Judy, age 78 of Livonia. Beloved wife of John for 59 years. Loving mother of Susan (Grant) Beard & Shelley (Dan) Girvan. Proud grandma of Emily, Grant and Megan. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Funeral Services were private. Memorial contributions may be made to, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Humane Society of Huron Valley. Please visit online guestbook Fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019