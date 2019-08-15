Services
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
View Map
Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
View Map
Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Roch Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Roch Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Colagiovanni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy L. Colagiovanni


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy L. Colagiovanni Obituary
Judy L. Colagiovanni

Caseville - Judy L. Colagiovanni, 68, of Caseville, formerly of Romeo, died August 14, 2019. Owner of three Jet's Pizza locations. Wife of the late Frank; mother of Jessica (Andrew) Skelton, Chrissy (Johnny) Szymanski and Frank III (Amy); grandmother of Annabelle, Erin, Katherine, Mikeal, Emmett, Mariah, and Hailey. Preceded in death by brother Thomas Makmann, grandchildren Sean, Jesse, and Maxwell Skelton, and parents Michael and Millie Makmann. Funeral mass 11:00am Monday, August 19th at St. Roch Catholic Church, Caseville. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Twp. Visitation Noon to 7:00pm Sunday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon, www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now