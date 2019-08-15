|
Judy L. Colagiovanni
Caseville - Judy L. Colagiovanni, 68, of Caseville, formerly of Romeo, died August 14, 2019. Owner of three Jet's Pizza locations. Wife of the late Frank; mother of Jessica (Andrew) Skelton, Chrissy (Johnny) Szymanski and Frank III (Amy); grandmother of Annabelle, Erin, Katherine, Mikeal, Emmett, Mariah, and Hailey. Preceded in death by brother Thomas Makmann, grandchildren Sean, Jesse, and Maxwell Skelton, and parents Michael and Millie Makmann. Funeral mass 11:00am Monday, August 19th at St. Roch Catholic Church, Caseville. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Twp. Visitation Noon to 7:00pm Sunday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon, www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019