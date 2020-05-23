|
Juha Oiva Merikoski
Evanston, IL - (1942-2020)
Longtime Michigan resident, Juha Oiva Merikoski, passed away in Evanston, Illinois on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, after a courageous battle with complications from the corona virus. He was 78. Son of Aili and Oiva Merikoski, Juha was born in Helsinki, Finland on March 7, 1942. His father was killed in action in World War II just before Juha was born. Mother and son immigrated to the United States in 1950 to build a new life as proud Americans.
Juha's beloved wife, Mary Ann (Drummy) Merikoski, predeceased him in 2013. Juha is survived by his son, John (Kim) Merikoski, and his daughters, Ingrid (Sam) Gregg, and Mary Ann Merikoski (John Cashman). He leaves behind six grandchildren, John Edward, Kathryn, Peter, William, Thomas and Madeleine. He is also survived by Drummy brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, by cousins by marriage in the Fisher family, as well as by cousins in the Merikoski and Sivunen families in Finland.
Juha was an alumnus of the University of Detroit Jesuit High School. He earned a bachelors and a masters degree from Wayne State University and he attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He retired from a long career as a United States intelligence officer, having served with Mary Ann and their family in postings around the world. An avid opera lover and traveler, Juha was a member of the Detroit Athletic Club, the Prismatic Club of Detroit, and the East India Club in London, United Kingdom. He treasured his friendships made and kept across continents, yet it was Grosse Pointe that he ultimately called home.
Burial will be private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Detroit when corona-related restrictions permit. The family looks forward to celebrating Juha's life at a memorial reception in Detroit this summer. An announcement will follow.
Donations in Juha's memory may be made to the Association of Former Intelligence Officers, Central Office, 7700 Leesburg Pike, Suite 324, Falls Church, Virginia 22043, tel. (703) 790-0320, www.afio.com.
