Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
For more information about
Julia Archer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
22430 Michigan Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Archer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Ann (Kronner) Archer


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Ann (Kronner) Archer Obituary
Julia Ann (Kronner) Archer

Dearborn - Julia Ann (Kronner) Archer, age 90, passed peacefully in her home with her family September 13, 2019. Julia will be welcomed into heaven by her parents, Dr. Francis and Rosemary Kronner and her sisters, Patricia Nelson (Thomas) and Rosemary Bustamante (the late Joseph). Julia is survived by: her brother, Michael Kronner and her brother in law, Thomas Nelson (Linda); all 7 of her children, Dennis, Eileen, Katie, Mary Ellen, Brigid (Don Harris), Sean and Shannon (Amy) and our friend, Joe O'Hara; grandchildren, Tracey Wyner, Chris Coffee, Megan Archer, Jacob and Evan Belknap and Jonathon and William Archer; great-grandchildren, Dave Wyner, Aiden Philips and Lily Wyner; her many nieces and nephews from the Archer, Kobiljak, Nelson, Bustamante, and Kronner families. Julia was a lifelong resident of Dearborn. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School and earned her Bachelor's and Master's from Marygrove College. She worked as a Dearborn school teacher at Woodworth and Fordson. Julia was very active in the Dearborn community and in her faith. Visitation on Thursday from 3-8PM at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Mass on Friday, 11AM (Instate 10:30AM) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 22430 Michigan Ave.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now