|
|
Julia Anna Tomajko
Roseville - Tomajjko, Julia Anna, of Roseville passed away June 25.2019.
Beloved wife of Norman for 70 years.
Loving mother of Gregory (Terri) Tomajko, Kathy (Gary) Nelson, Debra (James) Chamberlin, Carol (Carey) Colasanti & Mary (Neal) Lowey.
Dearest grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 10.
Dear sister of Elizabeth Harden & the late Marie Moss.
Sister in law of William (the late Helen) Tomajko & the late Anna Tomajko.
Also survived by nieces and cousins.
Visitation Sunday 3pm until 9 pm with a Rosary service 7pm at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors 3801 18 Mile (NW corner of Ryan).
Funeral Service Monday Instate 11 am with Mass 12 Noon SS. Cyril & Methodius Slovak Catholiic Church 41233 Ryan Road.
Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Share online memories at mandziukfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 28, 2019