E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 997-3838
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
Lying in State
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Slovak Catholiic Church
41233 Ryan Road
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Slovak Catholiic Church
41233 Ryan Road
Julia Anna Tomajko

Julia Anna Tomajko Obituary
Julia Anna Tomajko

Roseville - Tomajjko, Julia Anna, of Roseville passed away June 25.2019.

Beloved wife of Norman for 70 years.

Loving mother of Gregory (Terri) Tomajko, Kathy (Gary) Nelson, Debra (James) Chamberlin, Carol (Carey) Colasanti & Mary (Neal) Lowey.

Dearest grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 10.

Dear sister of Elizabeth Harden & the late Marie Moss.

Sister in law of William (the late Helen) Tomajko & the late Anna Tomajko.

Also survived by nieces and cousins.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 28, 2019
