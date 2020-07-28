Julia Bielski
Garden City - Age 99 July 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alex. Dear mother of Robert (Trish), Sharon Rys, Regius (Denise), Roger (Barb), and the late Donald and Cynthia. Grandmother of Shelby, Ryan, Jennifer, Jessica, Regius II, Maureen, Allison, Sara, Todd and Michael. Great grandmother of 12. Visitation Sunday 1pm - 7 pm with a 5pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City (between Ford Rd. & Cherry Hill). In state Monday 9:30 am until the 10 am Funeral Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 31530 Beechwood (at Merriman Road, 2 blocks north of Ford Rd.). www.santeiufuneralhome.com